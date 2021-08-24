Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,709 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Healthpeak Properties worth $161,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 84.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

PEAK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,009. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

