Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 176,059 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 24,170,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,232. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

