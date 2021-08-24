Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 102,225 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,225 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 96.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

