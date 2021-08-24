Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 11,496 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,605. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.