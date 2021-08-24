Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SMAWF stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.38. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $177.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.