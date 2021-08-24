Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 40,955 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Diageo worth $120,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.56. The company had a trading volume of 234,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

