Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 52,114 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,114 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

VZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. 15,373,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,506,930. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

