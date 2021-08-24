Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 81,973 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,973 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Target worth $219,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Target by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 365,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $250.65. 2,447,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,334. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.76. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

