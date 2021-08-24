Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 54.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $54,854,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

