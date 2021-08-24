Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $48,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

CMI opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

