CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $20.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.94 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.56 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

CURI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $16,361,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $5,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

