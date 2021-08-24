Curve DAO Token Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $897.08 million and approximately $259.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00794189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00099818 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,576,150,885 coins and its circulating supply is 423,675,182 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.