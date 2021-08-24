CUTcoin Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.09 million and $155.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00288822 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047980 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,451,200 coins and its circulating supply is 144,451,200 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

