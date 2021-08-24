cVault.finance Trading Down 4.7% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $69.94 million and $85,580.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $6,993.98 or 0.14202269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

