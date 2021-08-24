CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

HD stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $324.90. 2,359,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,683. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.37. The firm has a market cap of $345.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

