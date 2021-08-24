CX Institutional Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.86. 367,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $192.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $836,502 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

