CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,122. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

