Cyclopharm Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CYC)

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
