Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 184,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 622,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.98% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.