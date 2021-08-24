D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $49,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.