Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

DKILY opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

