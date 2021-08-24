Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.
DKILY opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
