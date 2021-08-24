Dakota Wealth Management Buys 13,103 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.