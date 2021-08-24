Daniel S. Loeb Sells 396,822 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $79,213,607.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.45. 5,487,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,547. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $220.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
