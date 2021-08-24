Daniel S. Loeb Sells 484,400 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $220.70.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
