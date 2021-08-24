Daniel S. Loeb Sells 484,400 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $220.70.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

