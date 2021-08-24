DAOventures Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (DVG)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVG) traded 127% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 157.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $908,956.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVG is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,397,818 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

