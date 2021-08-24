Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

DAR stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,029. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

