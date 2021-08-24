Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.07

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 28467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $616.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

