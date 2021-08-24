DATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $353,727.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, DATA has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $353,727.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

