David Alexander Meredith Sells 2,289 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 301,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 48.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 779.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.