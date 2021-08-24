David Michael Striph Sells 1,422 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,026. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.53.
The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
About The Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.