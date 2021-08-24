David Michael Striph Sells 1,422 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,026. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

