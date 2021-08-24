David Proman Buys 15,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 6,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,311. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.