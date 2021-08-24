Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 2.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 56 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.49.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,925,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

