DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,505 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

