DB Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 401.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.38. 26,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

