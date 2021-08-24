DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,780. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.51.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

