DB Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 54,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

