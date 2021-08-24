DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.51. 784,792 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

