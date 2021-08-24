DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for about 3.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,554. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

