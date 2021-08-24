DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.05. 292,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.