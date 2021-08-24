DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. 323,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,694. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20.

