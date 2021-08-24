DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 320.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up 1.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 368.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 184,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 49,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

