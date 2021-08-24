DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $245.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $245.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.