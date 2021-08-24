DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.37. 21,449,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,739,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $374.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

