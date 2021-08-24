DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,806 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $5,055,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter.

MGK traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 207,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $245.97.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.