DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCCPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. DCC has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

