DDD Partners LLC Has $16.73 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The J. M. Smucker worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 977,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,886. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

