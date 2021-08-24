DDD Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $168.65. 4,512,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

