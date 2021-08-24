DDD Partners LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 106,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,717,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $25.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,847.97. 752,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,650.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,860.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.