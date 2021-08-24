DEAPcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,452,989,748 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

