Decentral Games (DG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.26 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $253.57 or 0.00525963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $77.48 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00154721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.31 or 0.99580882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00977467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.06426518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,570 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.